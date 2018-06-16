SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. faced a judge in a Vista courtroom Friday after being arrested the day before on several charges, including kidnapping and rape.

Winslow Jr. pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge ruled the 34-year-old presented a threat to society for allegedly threatening to kill two victims if they told authorities and order him to be held without bail.

Winslow Jr. faces eight felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials announced Winslow Jr. was arrested Thursday -- his second arrest in one week -- on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary, and one count of indecent exposure.

The charging document in the case detailed the alleged crimes.

March 17 - 54-year-old woman kidnapped and raped

May 13 - 59-year-old woman kidnapped and raped

May 21 - Indecent exposure

June 1 - Burglary of a 71-year-old woman

June 7 - Burglary of an 86-year-old woman

Two of the reported victims are transients, according to court documents.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Winslow's home on Lake Drive in Encinitas in connection with the arrest.

Winslow Jr. is the son of legendary Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow and husband to Janelle Winslow, who issued a joint statement Friday.

“On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process. We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out.”

Prosecutors said both burglaries occurred in a Senior Mobile Home community off El Camino Real in Encinitas. A representative of the Home Owner's Association sent 10News this statement Friday.

“The new allegations just surfaced yesterday, so we were all unaware of the new charges until then. We all watch out for each other and our next board meeting is next week so I know it will be discussed.”



RELATED: Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. arrested on suspicion of burglary



Just last week, on June 7, the former NFL tight end was spotted by a resident entering a home at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park. After being asked several questions by the resident, Winslow Jr. left and the resident contacted authorities.



Deputies later arrested him in a strip mall parking lot on El Camino Real in Encinitas.



Winslow Jr. was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary, but he posted a $50,000 bail a few hours later.

Prosecutors said since he posted bail, investigators had him on continued surveillance for a week, until his second arrest yesterday. He had been scheduled to return to court Thursday over the burglary charge.



Following his June 7 arrest, Winslow Jr.’s publicist told 10News:

“Winslow was headed to the gym when he dropped by the mobile home park looking for a home for his mother-in-law. An over reactive neighbor called police after she saw Kellen walking around a mobile home . He was sarcastic when answering her questions about what he was doing there . He said he was looking for his red dog Clifford . He actually has a red dog named Clifford. However that’s not why he was there. The owner of the residence said nothing was taken, touched or moved. Winslows Wife is friends with the homeowners and attends church with them.”

His attorney, Harvey Steinberg, added: “Mr. Winslow emphatically denies committing any burglary. He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park. He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system.”



RELATED: Publicist explains Kellen Winslow Jr.'s Encinitas break-in arrest



However, when asked to respond to Winslow’s second arrest, his publicist had no comment.

There are criminal reports from 2013, stating Winslow was arrested in New Jersey for masturbating inside his Escalade, while staring at a woman in her 50's at a parking lot. He was not charged with indecent exposure.

Winslow, who starred at Scripps Ranch High School and went on to play at the University of Miami, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004, and later played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.



He has not played in the league since 2013.