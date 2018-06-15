SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was arrested for the second time in one week Thursday on charges including kidnapping, rape, and sodomy.

Winslow, the son of legendary Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow, was originally booked on a residential burglary charge on June 7.

The new charges filed Thursday include:

Kidnapping with intent to commit rape - 2 counts

Forcible rape - 2 counts

Forcible sodomy - 1 count

Forcible oral copulation - 1 count

Residential burglary - 2 counts

Indecent exposure - 1 count

Deputies conducted a search warrant at Winslow's home on Lake Drive in Encinitas, in connection with the arrest.

Neighbor, Joaquin Genrich was perplexed, asking, how could a star athlete reach such devastating lows?

“Every athlete should be a role model right? That's what they’re supposed to be, for kids to look up to him. So to have that here, it sucks," Genrich said.

10News saw two people go in and out of the Lake Drive home this afternoon. One person left with a suitcase. But no one stopped for comment.

A woman called the San Diego County Sheriff's Department last week to report a possible burglary at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park on El Camino Real.

RELATED: Former NFL Player arrested in Encinitas

The resident told 10News she heard a loud vehicle pull up outside her home and looked out to see a black Hummer. The man inside got out and walked toward her neighbor's home, then went inside, likely through an open sliding-glass door. The woman said the man was inside about 10 minutes before he left, carrying the t-shirt he had been wearing.

"I confronted him and said 'Hi, can I help you with anything'," she told reporter Jim Patton. "He said, 'Nope, just looking for my dog.' I go, 'What dog?' and he said, 'Well, it's a red dog, Clifford.' and I went, 'There's no dog here.' I said, I'm not comfortable with this, you need to leave. And he just stood there and he went, 'Alright then.'"

The man, who the woman later identified as Winslow, drove off. Deputies later arrested him in a strip mall parking lot on El Camino Real.

Winslow was booked last week into the Vista Detention Facility but posted a $50,000 bail June 8. He will be in court Friday for an arraignment.

10News reached out to Winslow’s publicist on June 10 after his first arrest. The spokesperson said the following:

“Winslow was headed to the gym when he dropped by the mobile home park looking for a home for his mother-in-law. An over reactive neighbor called police after she saw Kellen walking around a mobile home . He was sarcastic when answering her questions about what he was doing there . He said he was looking for his red dog Clifford . He actually has a red dog named Clifford . However that’s not why he was there. The owner of the residence said nothing was taken, touched or moved. Winslows Wife is friends with the homeowners and attends church with them.”

When reached for comment today, the same spokesperson had no comment on Winslow’s second arrest.

Winslow’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg also previously released the following statement:

“Mr. Winslow emphatically denies committing any burglary. He would have no need to burglarize or steal anything from anyone at a trailer park. He looks forward to being vindicated once this matter is fully investigated and adjudicated through the court system.”

Anyone with additional information about the case or other possible related incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

RELATED: Publicist explains Winslow's arrest

Winslow was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and later played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.