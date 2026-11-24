SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With Thanksgiving here, San Diego hotels say travelers aren't making the city their home for the holidays — even as tourism across the region climbs.

While tourism saw a boost this year, the hotel industry says occupancy rates are down, and operators are waiting for a rebound.

A quiet hotel is something Todd Husted, general manager of the Horton Grand Hotel, says he's been dealing with a lot. It's a concern he had when I last spoke with him a year ago.

"We do have Christmas parties and events that always helps out, but pretty much as we get through the month, it does get slower and slower," Husted said last year.

At the time, San Diego's tourism authority reported a flat year — with visitor spending, hotel demand and occupancy all facing challenges.

This year, the tourism authority told me things have improved. Nearly 34 million visitors are expected in San Diego — about a million more than last year.

But when I checked back with hotels, the rebound wasn't as strong as they hoped.

"Right now is usually our slowest time from Thanksgiving to the end of the year is always our slowest time," Husted said.

Husted says summer events like Comic-Con bring a big boost, but outside of those big events, the increase in visitors hasn't been enough to fill more hotel

rooms.

"Just people have already done their traveling for the most part and usually for Christmas they'll stay with friends like that, less hotel stays," Husted said.

According to the tourism authority, hotel bookings dropped from more than 830,000 last year to more than 700,000 this year.

But there are some signs of improvement. October was one of the stronger months this year, with hotels seeing an increase in revenue.

"The leisure market has really changed travel habits this year. A lot more overnight weekends, long weekends, a lot less extended stays this year," Husted said.

Husted says next year feels more promising, with more conventions and events expected to bring visitors to San Diego.

"The tourism authority has put together a program called Luminous San Diego. It's gonna be arts and culture, music, lights, and really create San Diego as a destination," Husted said.

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