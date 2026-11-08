How San Diego restaurants are bringing fall flavors to the table despite warm weather

MISSION VALLEY, Calif. — Fall in San Diego may not always bring sweater weather or changing leaves, but the season is bringing new flavors to local restaurant menus.

North Italia in Fashion Valley rolled out its fall seasonal menu on October 14, featuring new pasta dishes, hearty comfort foods, seasonal produce and cocktails inspired by Italian cuisine.

The menu includes everything from roasted butternut squash and Fuji apples to creamy vodka Alfredo, crispy chicken piccata and double pepperoni pizza.

For this week's OFF-AIR, Gabe Salazar stopped by the restaurant to get a closer look at what's cooking this season.

Seasonal ingredients take center stage

One of the standout additions is the Burrata di Stagione, a seasonal take on the restaurant's popular burrata appetizer.

The dish combines creamy burrata with Fuji apples, roasted butternut squash, hazelnuts, herb breadcrumbs and a Calabrian agrodolce sauce, bringing together sweet, savory and tangy flavors.

Another seasonal option is the Seasonal Vegetable Salad, featuring roasted Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, grilled broccolini, golden raisins, crushed hazelnuts and white balsamic vinaigrette.

Both dishes incorporate ingredients commonly associated with fall and winter cooking.

New pasta dishes and Italian comfort foods

The seasonal lineup also includes several pasta dishes and Italian classics.

The Fusilli al Telefono, inspired by Rome's traditional supplì al telefono, combines DiNapoli tomatoes, mozzarella and roasted garlic breadcrumbs.

For Alfredo lovers, the Tripoline Alfredo puts a different spin on the familiar dish, replacing traditional fettuccine with tripoline pasta and adding Grana Padano cheese and a white vodka cream sauce.

Another addition is the Crispy Chicken Piccata, served with strozzapreti pasta, lemon, capers, arugula, roasted chicken jus and marinated artichoke hearts.

During his visit, Salazar sampled several dishes, with the crispy chicken piccata emerging as his personal favorite.

Pizza fans also have a new option: the Double Pepperoni, made with mozzarella, ricotta and Grana Padano cheese.

A flatbread version is available exclusively during happy hour.

Brunch, cocktails and desserts

The fall menu extends beyond lunch and dinner.

For brunch, North Italia introduced a Fontina & Ricotta Omelet, served with chives, toasted ciabatta and hash potatoes.

The restaurant also added seasonal beverages, including:

Meet Me in Capri: Limoncello, elderflower, smashed lemon and prosecco.



Diavolo: Banhez mezcal, Calabrian chili amaro, Tuscan spice and lemon.



Jam Session: A zero-proof drink featuring smashed strawberries, pineapple, lime and bubbles.



For dessert, guests can try the Hazelnut Torta, served with salted caramel gelato, or the Wake Up Call, featuring shaken espresso topped with tiramisu cold foam and chocolate pearls.

Happy hour and dining deals

For diners looking to sample more of the menu at a lower price, North Italia also offers weekday happy hour and prix fixe dining options.

At the Fashion Valley location, happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the bar area. The menu includes $10 appetizers and flatbreads, including the Double Pepperoni Flatbread.

The restaurant also advertises a $25 two-course lunch special, which includes a choice of select starter and entrée. A $45 prix fixe dinner menu is also listed. Taxes, fees and restrictions may apply.

How long will the fall menu be available?

North Italia's seasonal menu launched October 14 and is intended for a limited run through the fall and winter dining season.

The restaurant has not published a specific end date. Several of the seasonal dishes remain listed on its current online menu, although availability may change.

Where to find North Italia

North Italia has two San Diego locations, including Fashion Valley and One Paseo.

The Fashion Valley restaurant is located at 7055 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108. Diners can view the current menu, check restaurant hours and find reservation information through the North Italia Fashion Valley website.

While San Diego's weather may not always feel like fall, seasonal ingredients and Italian comfort foods are bringing a taste of autumn to the table.

For Salazar, the crispy chicken piccata was the standout of the visit.

