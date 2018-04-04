YouTube shooter drove up from San Diego, sources say

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The woman accused of shooting and injuring multiple people at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno before turning the gun on herself drove up from San Diego, according to KRON.

Authorities said they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. KRON reports that the woman shot her boyfriend and that the others injured were caught in the crossfire.

The woman, who law enforcement believes was between the ages of 35 to 40, has no apparent ties to YouTube.

Officials in San Bruno said Tuesday afternoon that three people were wounded and the suspect died of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were called to the headquarters just before 1 p.m. and were on scene within two minutes.

After arriving on scene, officers found a wounded victim outside the building before encountering a second person, who was likely a suspect, shot from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers later found two others wounded in a nearby business, officials said. Helicopter video shows hundreds of people running out of the building with their hands up after shots reportedly rang out.

A witness reported hearing as many as 20 shots, according to KRON. ATF and the FBI are said to be investigating the incident.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki sent out the below tweet Tuesday evening: