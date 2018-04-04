Shooter's family warned police about Youtube grudge

MENIFEE, Calif. (KGTV) -- The family of the Youtube shooter spoke with 10News Tuesday night in Menifee, heartbroken and unwilling to speak on camera. They opened the door to tell us that they tried to warn police that before the shooting. Before Nasim Aghdam fired dozens of times, injuring three people before killing herself.

Nasim Aghdam’s family’s house in Menifee, CA. Family says they tried to warn police something might happen. Suspect’s family told them “YouTube ruined her life.” @10News pic.twitter.com/QqmKylxQtU — Anthony Pura (@10NewsPura) April 4, 2018

"She was a nice person," her brother said. "I mean maybe not today, but she never hurt any creature."

Aghdam's family says her passion was preaching in favor of vegans, and rallying against animal cruelty. In 2009 she was part of a Peta protest in San Diego.

The family says she felt she reached the most people through her Youtube page - but her relationship with the company turned ugly when Youtube changed its filters, and she began to lose followers and viewers.

Aghdam's brother didn't want to show his face and asked us to distort his voice. He said his family began worrying about Nasim over the weekend. She was staying at her grandmother's home in 4-S Ranch, but she stopped answering her phone - and they reported her missing to police.

Their concerns grew worse when police told them that her car was found in Mountain View.

"I googled mountain view and it was close to Youtube headquarters. And she had a problem with Youtube," her brother said. "So I called that cop again and told him there’s a reason she went all the way from San Diego to there, so she might do something."

He says police told the family they would keep an eye on her…but 12 hours later, the shooting happened.

"So they didn't do anything, and she got killed," her brother said. "And three or four more people got hurt."

Her family said they're not sure why Aghdam decided to confront Youtube today - but her birthday is on April 4, and she would have turned 39.

Instead of celebrating, they are mourning.

"It's not easy but it is what it is," her brother said. "I was too late."