Neighbors flee in panic as Woolsey Fire levels homes in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The Woolsey Fire ripped through a Calabasas neighborhood late Friday night, causing panic to neighbors who tried to stay behind to protect their home.
"You got these firebombs falling down, and the wind is blowing them all this way," Allen Nelson described of palm fronds catching fire, raining down on homes causing them to go up in smoke.
Neighbors told 10News the fire wasn't a steady line that inched closer, instead fueled by strong Santa Ana winds that brought embers skipping over roofs and lighting patches feet ahead of the fire line.
"I at some point got off my roof, climbed up that Juniper tree that you can see so I could get my hose up on because the flames on her roof were this high," Nelson said, referencing about two feet between his hands.
He called out to a firefighter nearby and pleaded for him to spray the corner of her house to extinguish the flame.
"He's totally my hero," Leeney said when she came back to check on the neighborhood and climbed onto his roof she heard what he'd done and started crying and thanking him.