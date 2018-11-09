How to help victims of California's Camp, Hill and Woolsey wildfires

(KGTV) - With fires devastating the entire town of Paradise and threatening more communities in Southern California, many are asking how to help the fire victims.

VENTURA COUNTY: HILL AND WOOLSEY FIRES

The Ventura County Community Foundation has established the Hill Fire/Woolsey Fire Sudden and Urgent Needs Effort Fund. This will support nonprofit groups that are serving those affected by the wildfires.

The Humane Society of Ventura County needs horse water troughs and horse electrolytes. Supplies should be taken to the shelter at 402 Bryant St. in Ojai. The shelter is also welcoming cash donations on its website.

The United Way of Greater Los Angeles started a disaster relief fund for fire victims.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control has opened multiple shelter sites to take in animals displaced by the fires. Cash donations to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation's Noah's Legacy Fund will support the department's disaster relief efforts.

The Red Cross Los Angeles Region would like cash donations on its website or over the phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS. The group also accepts applications for volunteers on its website.

The Salvation Army Ventura Corps needs cash donations to provide food, shelter and other needs for survivors and first responders.

If you have a rental home you can donate to a fire evacuee, Airbnb will list it.

BUTTE COUNTY: CAMP FIRE

The North Valley Community Foundation is raising money to help those who escaped in the Northern California city of Paradise.

You can donate to The United Way of Northern California’s relief fund online or by texting BUTTEFIRE to 91999. The fund will provide emergency cash for victims and the United Way’s response.

The Salvation Army welcomes donations online or over the phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

If you have a home you’re willing to list for evacuees free through Airbnb, go to the group’s website.