Woolsey Fire burns celebrities' homes, popular filming locations

INTERACTIVE MAP: Where the Woolsey Fire is burning in Ventura and LA counties

MALIBU (CNS) -The Woolsey Fire that has burned at least 70,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties has claimed the homes of several celebrities, along with the historic Paramount Ranch, where countless movies and television shows have been filmed since 1927.

The ranch -- which served as a location for shows such as "MASH," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," and most recently, HBO's "Westworld" -- was destroyed save for a chapel, according to the National Park Service, which operates the site.

The mansion used for ABC's "The Bachelor" escaped destruction, but the fire did burn the lower house. No one was at the location at the time with the current cast filming abroad, network officials said.

Many celebrities evacuated their homes, including "Lord of the Rings" star Orlando Bloom, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, "The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro, actors Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson and Mark Hamill, singers Melissa Etheridge and Lady Gaga, and MGM TV chairman Mark Burnett and his wife, producer-actress Roma Downey.

According to US Weekly, singer Robin Thicke lost his Malibu home.

The homes of "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson and Fox Sports' Eric Wynalda were destroyed by the fire.

"We lost our home, but we are all safe and that's the important thing," Derrickson tweeted Friday.

"Gonna be offline for awhile," Wynalda tweeted. "Gone. Brutal. Watched it burn on live TV."

Caitlyn Jenner's hilltop home was also reported to be in danger. "We don't know how badly the house burned but it's not looking good," she tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Milano was one of many celebrities who have tweeted, saying "Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but... everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern."

Lady Gaga tweeted, "I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I'm sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You."

Though actor Will Smith's home wasn't in an evacuation zone yet, he tweeted: "I don't like it, so we're gonna go."

Actor Martin Sheen and his wife Janet were said to be safe after their son, actor Charlie Sheen, tweeted on Friday that he couldn't locate them. A local news crew later found the elder Sheen on the beach where many local evacuees had gathered.