MALIBU, Calif. (KGTV) -- The devastating Woolsey Fire destroyed homes in Malibu Friday including one belonging to Caitlyn Jenner.

The home was featured on Jenner’s reality show "I Am Cait", according to KABC.

It sat on a ridge overlooking the Malibu hills area, covering 3,500 square feet.

TMZ reported that Jenner has lived in the home in 2015 and had to deal with natural disasters before. Last year, winds up to 60 miles per hour tore the roof from the house.

Jenner’s former stepdaughters, Kim Kardashian West, and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, also had to evacuate their homes in Calabasas.

"Pray for Calabasas," Kardashian West wrote on an Instagram story. "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe."

Kardashian posted an update on twitter Friday about the home she shares with husband Kanye West.