What to know: President Trump's visit to San Diego, border wall prototypes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego on Tuesday to speak with military officials — and likely catch a glimpse at samples for his long-promised border wall.

Trump has not visited California since he was sworn into office. Since then, he has criticized the state's enforcement of federal immigration laws and "sanctuary state" policies.

The visit has been rumored for some time now and occurs a week after Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Sacramento to announce a lawsuit against the state over immigration policies.

Governor Jerry Brown said the lawsuit was the Trump administration's way of "going to war against the state of California."

Here's what to expect:

WHEN AND WHERE...

President Trump is expected to fly to MCAS Miramar before heading to Otay Mesa on Tuesday, March 13.

WHAT...

While at MCAS Miramar, President Trump is set to speak with Marines. In Otay Mesa, Trump will likely tour the eight constructed border wall prototypes for his long-promised border wall.

It's not clear whether the president will meet with Governor Jerry Brown, who sent a letter inviting Trump to the Central Valley to tour California's High-Speed Rail line under construction.

CLOSURES...

Officials will crackdown on security in the Otay Mesa area ahead of the president's visit.

No parking zones will be issued for the east side of Enrico Fermi Drive from Airway Rd. to Via De La Amistad, the north and south sides of Airway Rd., east of Enrico Fermi Dr. to Kellianne Way, Enrico Fermi Place from Enrico Fermi Dr. to Kellianne Way, and Siempre Viva Rd. east of Enrico Fermi Dr.

Traffic will be outright closed at Siempre Viva Rd. east of the CHP Inspection Facility driveway, Kellianne Way to Siempre Viva Rd., and Enrico Fermi Place from Enrico Fermi Dr. to Kellianne Way.

The restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. March 9 to 9 a.m. March 16.

PROTESTS...

Demonstrators in support of and against the border wall are expected to gather in the allowed zones around the Otay Mesa prototype zone.

A list of items will be prohibited by likely demonstrators during the presidential visit in Otay Mesa, including any object that could be used as a weapon. Sheriff's deputies will make anyone in possession of those items return them to their vehicles or dispose of them prior to entering the restricted area.

An anti-wall rally is also scheduled to be held near the IRS federal building in downtown San Diego Tuesday.