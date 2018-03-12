Trump's San Diego visit: Restricted areas in Otay Mesa

In anticipation of President Trump's visit to the Otay Mesa area to view the border wall prototypes, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has detailed the areas they have deemed temporarily restricted.



Temporary restriction area (restriction in place March 9 at 9 a.m.-March 16 at 9 a.m.):

-- East Side of Enrico Fermi Drive from Airway Road to Via de la Amistad; Enrico Fermi Place; Airway Road; Siempre Viva Road; the Public Road from Airway Road to Siempre Viva Road (appears as Kellianne Way on Google Maps); Via de la Amistad east of Enrico Fermi Drive.

No parking zones in Otay Mesa (restriction in place March 9-16):

-- The east side of Enrico Fermi Drive from Airway Rd to Via De La Amistad

-- The north and south sides of Airway Road, east of Enrico Fermi Drive to Kellianne Way

-- Enrico Fermi Place from Enrico Fermi Drive to Kellianne Way

-- Siempre Viva Rd east of Enrico Fermi Drive



Otay Mesa streets closed (restriction in place March 9-16):

-- Siempre Viva Rd east of the CHP Inspection Facility driveway

-- Kellianne Way to Siempre Viva Rd

-- Enrico Fermi Place from Enrico Fermi Drive to Kellianne Way will be closed to all traffic with the exception of authorized construction vehicles