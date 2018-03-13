Trump in San Diego: Schedule and locations of rallies, protests

(KGTV) - There will be several protests and rallies around San Diego during President Trump's visit in today.



9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Taxpayers anti-wall rally, hosted by San Diego Indivisible

Grassy area across from 185 F St., near IRS building (880 Front St.)

-- Local group protesting against the president's border wall plan and its effect on taxpayers.









10 a.m.-12 p.m.

"Big Rally" in support of Trump

7425 Bristow Ct., Otay Mesa

-- Groups including San Diegans for Secure Borders, San Diego Patriots, FightSanctuaryState.com and The Remembrance Project will be there to rally for President Trump and his border initiatives.





12 p.m.

"Build Bridges, Not Walls" rally

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church (2020 Alaquinas Dr., San Ysidro)

-- The border wall prototypes are visible from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, where members of the ACLU's San Diego chapter, local Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher and Los Angeles-based Democratic state Sen. Kevin de Leon are expected to appear at the protest that was organized to "reject his [Trump's] cruel anti-immigrant agenda."





5:30 p.m.

"UndocuYouth Resist Trump" rally and march

San Diego Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy., San Diego)

-- The downtown rally, organized by The Seed Project, features undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients speaking out against President Trump.



