San Diego Unified identifies student suspected of making school threats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A student suspected of posting social media threats to four San Diego County schools has been identified, San Diego Unified School District announced.

The student, only identified as a seventh-grader who attends an SDUSD school, reportedly posted the threats on Facebook and Snapchat, SDUSD police said.

Threats of a potential shooting against Madison High School and Creative Performing Media Arts Middle School were discovered Wednesday, followed by similar threats to San Diego High School and the School of Creative and Performing Arts made Thursday, the district said.

Specifically, the threats said in part, “Biggest shooting in history on its way. San Diego’s on its way to join the trend. Be ready ha!”

School police investigated the threats and quickly determined they were not credible. Out of an abundance of caution, additional officers were sent to campuses named in the postings this week.

SDUSD said the student was inspired by similar false threats posted across social media following the Parkland, Fla., school shooting last week. The district is still investigating and will decide whether to recommend formal charges and disciplinary action.

SDUSD Police Chief Michael Marquez said all threats are taken seriously and are not considered a joke:

"These types of comments are no joking matter, and they come with consequences. There are consequences in terms of student discipline, and there are consequences in terms of unnecessarily increasing anxiety and fear in the community,"

Superintendent Cindy Marten added that students and parents can help by recognizing dialogue on social media:

"The safety and security of our students is the district’s top priority. Our School Police work with educators every day to ensure that they have a safe learning environment. School safety begins at home with establishing a foundation of communication with your children. Talk to your children, monitor their social media and engage in dialogue about the consequences of their words and actions."

In the last week, authorities have investigated at least 12 threats made against San Diego County schools: