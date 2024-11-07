Volunteer group committed to clearing trash from Tijuana River as sewage crisis persists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over in the South Bay, the sewage crisis has been impacting the community for years on end.

We've heard complaints about the smell and the pollution and all the heartache it has caused.

To help alleviate the pain, one local group, Wildcoast, is working hard to at least stop thousands of pounds of trash from flowing in.

Watch the video in the player at the top of this page to see how ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil follows through with those volunteers.

Below, you'll find several of Madison's previous stories on the sewage crisis:

