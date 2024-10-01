USIBWC breaks ground on critical repair project to South Bay Wastewater Plant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

It marks the start of a critical repair project for a part of the plant called Junction Box 1 (JB-1), which hasn’t functioned properly since 2021. Local, state, and federal officials attended the ceremony, highlighting the urgency of the problem.

“You will get a headache…if you stay here long enough. I promise you, you will have trouble breathing," said U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas.

In the last few weeks, ABC 10News has followed the work of research teams from UCSD andSDSU as they monitor levels of hydrogen sulfide in South Bay air, soil and water. Hydrogen sulfide is a toxic byproduct of sewage, which is known to cause headaches, nausea, vomiting and respiratory issues.

"This is absolutely ridiculous that we have this problem. Can we just be clear at the front of this? It should not be elective to have clean air and clean water, but in this part of our county, it’s seemingly optional," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "I want to be here alongside my colleagues to say it’s not optional.”

After the repair is complete, officials said the plant should be able to control how much wastewater it accepts, even in heavy rain. This should help reduce the amount of sewage flowing to the ocean and affecting the communities that live in the area.

"Mexico has to do its part, and it hasn’t done its part up until now," said Rep. Vargas.

In addition to new talks with Mexico, officials say more than $400 million in federal funding has been secured so far to help with the large-scale problem, and they are working to secure even more.

“That is the funding we need to ensure that the dignity of life and public health is protected here in the region," said IBWC Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner.

The repairs to Junction Box 1 are expected to be completed by Spring of 2025.