'This is an emergency': 2nd graders send letters to Biden about South Bay sewage crisis

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV)— For years ABC 10News has covered the sewage crisis in the South Bay and its effect on residents.

Reporter Madison Weil sat down with a group of second graders from San Diego Global Vision Academy who decided to take matters into their own hands by writing letters to President Joe Biden.

“Dear President Joe Biden, we have a problem," Naima Bivens said, reading her letter out loud. "Imperial Beach is very dirty. Can you please say this is an emergency?”

“We need you to save the ocean. The pipes in Mexico have broken down, and now the sewage is pouring into our ocean; the animals that live there will die,” said Sophia Willmott.

For the last two weeks, their class has been learning about the sewage overflow from Mexico, which has shut down some South County beaches for more than 1,000 days. In the last month, ABC 10News has heard from doctors and environmental scientists raising the alarm for the people living there. These second graders say they want their voices added to the conversation.

“It’s making people sick…we cannot swim in this water. Sometimes, if it smells so much, we have to stay inside,” said Kayden Graham.

“The people around Imperial Beach are getting sick…the fish too,” said Adam Schinasi.

“We care because we think some people in Imperial Beach might want to go to that beach,” said Bivens. “We were so inspired that we wanted to write a note to the president so he can solve it.”

In their letters, the students asked President Biden for a declaration of emergency so that more funds could be used to address the problem.

“We really need you and the president of Mexico to work together. Can you please do it for our community? It is a state of emergency,” said Zoey Calsada in her letter.

Diana Cherry is one of the teachers behind the project. In addition to writing letters, Cherry says the students tested water from South Bay beaches and compared it to other water sources. She says the students came to the conclusion they wanted to write letters to the President on their own.

“They don’t have to wait until they are grown up to have the power to make change. Our voice is a tool we can use,” said Cherry.