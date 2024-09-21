Chairwoman Vargas in D.C. meeting with lawmakers, federal agencies on South Bay sewage crisis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— San Diego County Supervisor and Chairwoman Nora Vargas is in Washington, D.C., meeting with lawmakers and other federal agencies about the sewage crisis in the South Bay.

The meeting comes a week after ABC 10News pressed lawmakers and the EPA about the lack of federal response to current polluted water and air levels.

"This is the biggest environmental issue affecting our communities in our history,” said Chairwoman Vargas.

Vargas says her agenda includes talks with Senator Alex Padilla, Congressman Adam Schiff, the ambassador of Mexico to the U.S., the EPA, the CDC and the White House.

ABC 10News asked if a federal declaration of emergency might happen, and Vargas said current conditions in the South Bay aren’t meeting that threshold yet. However, she did say that for the first time ever, we’re seeing more agencies join the conversation on how to fix the issue.

“I do believe that for the first time, everybody understands that it's all hands on deck: CDC, EPA, the White House,” said Vargas.

Earlier this week, ABC 10News accompanied research teams from UCSD and SDSU as they monitored levels of hydrogen sulfide—a toxin commonly found in sewage—and other gases in the area. One SDSU professor shared that she got sick while collecting samples.

“But that’s nothing compared to what I feel like is going on in this community every day,” said Paula Stigler Granados, PhD, Associate Professor, SDSU.

On Thursday, ABC 10News sat down with a South Bay pediatricianwho says she’s seen concerning numbers of children coming in with asthma, migraines and even pneumonia.

“The kids are more sick in the South Bay…why? It’s probably multifactorial. But yes, I see it. I see the trends, I have the numbers,” said Dr. Vi Nguyen.

When 10News asked state and federal agencies about current hydrogen sulfide levels, the California Department of Public Health said the measurements “do not threaten public health and safety,” although it acknowledged that current levels could still cause symptoms for some.

Similarly, the EPA released a statement that reads, in part, “There is no immediate risk to public health.”

Vargas says the CDC will visit the South Bay in October to survey residents directly about their health and any symptoms they may be experiencing.