California State Treasurer visits Imperial Beach to address sewage crisis

For years, ABC 10 News has heard from residents raising concerns about the sewage crisis in the South Bay and its harmful effects on those living there.

Now, the problem is getting new attention from state officials.

On Monday, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma visited Imperial Beach to see and smell the problem firsthand.

State Treasurer Ma began her day alongside Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre and others. The group toured the Tijuana River Valley to witness the raw sewage overflow from Mexico and its impact on the surrounding communities.

State Treasurer Ma and Mayor Aguirre then went to the Boys & Girls Club in Imperial Beach, where a community meeting was held. The club’s president and CEO, Stephanie James, shared how she has observed kids in their program experiencing physical symptoms, from vomiting to respiratory issues. She said the Boys & Girls Club had to close its doors a few weeks ago because kids were getting sick from the smell and extreme heat.

State Treasurer Ma spoke with ABC 10 News following the meeting and promised to take the community’s concerns to Governor Newsom’s office and push for more financial resources.

“I took a video… I’m going to share it. We really need to do something as soon as possible,” Ma said. “This was a learning experience here today. I’m glad I got to see it firsthand. I want to make sure that our kids, seniors, and residents are as safe as possible here in the State of California.”

Monday’s meeting comes on the heels of several developments ABC 10 News covered last week, including the San Diego City Council’s request to the president for a federal declaration of emergency, which would activate additional funding for the problem.