Wake Up Call: ICE arrest caught on camera, gas tax kicks in Tuesday

Throughout President Donald Trump's second term, immigration enforcement has been a primary focus of the administration. ICE raids targeting undocumented migrants at various businesses have been a point of criticism of the enhanced enforcement. Another example of this unfolded in a hotel parking lot in Mission Valley last Thursday, and ABC 10News obtained video of a distraught hotel worker being detained.

More evidence of the widespread ICE enhancement affecting Southern California was caught on camera in Oceanside: Two teenagers were left without their parents after a raid at their apartment. This unfolded on June 18, as Kevin Robles, 17, and his 14-year-old sister, who are both U.S. citizens, were placed in handcuffs until their neighbors intervened, according to KPBS' reporting.

Agents had an arrest warrant for their father, who had been convicted of a DUI back in 2023; however, it's unclear if that's what led to the warrant. Robles' parents had been in the U.S. for more than 15 years, but without legal status.

Over the weekend, ABC 10News visited Campo to observe the expanded military operations bolstering the border wall. In May, the Pentagon deployed more than 1,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, bringing the total number of service members there to nearly 10,000. Among them are members of Task Force Sapper, a team of about 500 Marines and sailors based at Camp Pendleton.

In the video below, you'll find Tali Letoi's report as she spoke to a witness of the hotel worker arrest in Mission Valley, information from KPBS on the Oceanside arrest and more details surrounding the hot-button issue of immigration enforcement.

ICE arrests in Mission Valley and Oceanside spark questions are more Marines sent to border

ABC 10News begins bringing you special coverage of immigration crackdowns and ICE raids affecting California farms tonight, observing the challenges farmers and workers face and the impact on the food you eat. Tune in at 6 p.m. for part one of Harvest Interrupted — The Cost of Enforcement.

We're seeing slightly above-average temperatures for all of our regions, including the mountains. Monday will start with partly cloudy skies for those communities, with a projected high of 84 degrees. Visibility shouldn't be a concern today; however, it could become an issue for Tuesday morning as the marine layer sticks around.

Temperatures will remain above average until about Thursday before picking back up again by Friday.



BREAKING OVERNIGHT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators were piecing together what led a gunman to start a fire and then ambush first responders in Idaho. Two firefighters were killed, and another was fighting for his life after being pinned down by the sniper hiding in the mountains.

"We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional," says Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris. "This was a total ambush. These firefighters didn't stand a chance."

Law enforcement from across Idaho and Eastern Washington rushed to the scene as the manhunt lasted several hours. Deputies got into a shootout with the suspect. Authorities later confirmed the gunman had been killed, but it's unclear at this point how he died.

Overnight, we learned the third firefighter who was injured was in critical condition, but stable.

Officials did not release the names of the deceased firefighters or the suspect, nor did they provide any information on a motive as of 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Follow this link to learn more about Sunday's attack, the investigation and next steps.

CONSUMER:

If you're hitting the roads for the Fourth of July, get ready to pay a little extra at the pump. Gas prices will increase starting July 1 due to California's gas tax.

The exact number of the price spike is under debate, mainly because it's hard to gauge how much the state's Low Carbon Fuel Standard will impact the price. The standard places stricter rules on greenhouse gas emissions from fuel. Some critics say it would raise the price of gas by nearly 60 cents per gallon.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Adam Campos breaks down the issue, speaking to an expert to ascertain a more accurate prediction for the imminent gas price increase

California gas tax takes effect Tuesday, July 1

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A woman who was seriously injured while enjoying the sunset during a walk with her boyfriend along the Point Medanos Jetty in late March is making progress in her recovery. Waves crashed over the couple and sent them into the rocks; rescue crews had to battle through the rough surf to find them, and a lifeguard was injured in the process.

ABC 10News first spoke to Diana Torroledo's family in April, shortly after she had woken up from her coma. She's still struggling from memory loss, but she believes better signage in the area could make a difference.

“I just want to prevent this from happening to someone else, or worse, someone dying," Diana noted. "I’m a miracle. Doctors gave me three days to live and I don’t want anyone else to go through it.”

In this report, ABC 10News' Olivia Gonzalez-Britt follows through, comparing the signage at Point Medanos Jetty to the one at Quivira Jetty.

Woman makes recovery after being swept into ocean in San Diego

Diana’s GoFundMe page was close to 50% of its goal as of Monday morning. If you'd like to donate, follow this link.

