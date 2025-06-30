Woman makes recovery after being swept into ocean while visiting San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a late March afternoon when Diana and her boyfriend Ash were walking along the Point Medanos Jetty, watching the sunset.

She took this photo just before a wave crashed over them, sending both into the rocks.

Carolina Echeverry Last picture taken on Diana's phone before high surf swept her and her boyfriend into the jetty and ocean.

Rescue crews battled rough surf to find them. One lifeguard was even hurt in the process. Diana was pulled from the water unconscious.

I spoke with her sister, Carolina Echeverry after Diana awakened from her coma.

”I don’t think I’ve experienced this level of panic ever before when I saw her," Carolina said.

Her sister Diana, still healing from facial injuries, tells ABC 10 about her long recovery process.

“About three weeks ago, my personality started coming back," Diana said. "I started remembering little things, like my first trip to San Diego in December.”

She doesn’t remember the accident, and still struggles with memory loss, but says one thing is clear:

“I just want to prevent this from happening to someone else, or worse, someone dying," Diana noted. "I’m a miracle. Doctors gave me three days to live and I don’t want anyone else to go through it.”

She believes better signage could make a difference. A permanent warning sign for example, like the one across the water at Quivira Jetty.

I went to the jetty where Diana and Ash fell from, there seems to be a permanent sign that has been vandalized. ABC 10 contacted San Diego’s parks and Rec department to find out if that sign is supposed to be similar to Quiviria’s Jetty, but did not receive a response.

Lifeguards with San Diego Fire-Rescue say they post temporary warnings during high surf but couldn’t confirm if one was up that afternoon.

As Diana waits for answers, she continues her long recovery, physically and financially.

She’s stopped working due to her injuries, and is relying on a GoFundMe her sister started.

“When I saw my sister started the GoFundMe and people donated, I felt so grateful," Diana said. "That’s literally how I’m eating right now, because I don’t know what else my recovery will bring.”

Diana’s go fund me page is still open, they’ve reached close to 50% of their goal, if you wish to donate click here.

