10News Wake Up Call: Restaurant to reopen after raid; increased steel & aluminum tariffs take effect

TOP STORY:

For the first time since last week’s ICE raid, Buona Forchetta in South Park is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

The business owners closed their San Diego and Orange County restaurants following the May 30 raid, saying they were “heartbroken” by the “traumatic incident involving a federal enforcement operation …”

According to a federal search warrant, a five-year-old tip alleged that Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta employed more than 10 undocumented workers. The tip was then updated in January, alleging 19 of the company's 40 employees were undocumented or had forged visas and owner Matteo Cattaneo had exploited those workers into 12+ hour shifts with no breaks.

Friday's raid involved at least 20 agents in military-style gear taking a group of workers into custody, while also confronting and handcuffing others and at one point detonating flash-bang grenades in the vicinity.

The detained individuals included three Mexican nationals and another from Colombia, according to Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, but he and other officials said it hasn't been shown that the detained people had violent criminal histories warranting the tactics employed.

ICE officials confirmed its enforcement operation at the restaurants, but did not release any other information.

On Wednesday afternoon, several labor groups and members of San Diego’s clergy are holding a news conference outside of Homeland Security’s downtown San Diego office to speak out against the tactics ICE agents used in the raid.

City News Service contributed to this report.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Aijaz Rahi/AP A worker welds a part made from steel sheets at a factory in a suburb of Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

(CNN) — US tariffs on steel and aluminum doubled to 50% as of 12:01 am ET on Wednesday, a move cheered by the beleaguered American steel industry but worrisome to sectors that heavily use the metals, from car makers to can manufacturers.

The jump in import taxes is the latest salvo in President Donald Trump’s trade war, part of a broad range of tariffs he’s levied since February. But the steel tariffs are especially significant to him and his political base, a symbol of once-iconic US manufacturing that has since fallen on hard times.

The leap in tariffs likely won’t hit American pocketbooks immediately – but experts say that higher prices on construction projects, car lots, appliances and elsewhere are all but inevitable from the higher duties. And while the tariffs could protect steel manufacturing jobs, they could hurt employment in much larger industries.

But the administration said the tariffs are crucial to national security and the economy.

“Domestic steel and aluminum production is imperative for our defense-industrial base,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement to CNN. “The Trump administration is committed to reshoring manufacturing that’s critical for our national and economic security while unleashing a full suite of supply-side reforms – including rapid deregulation, tax cuts, and unleashing American energy – to continue delivering economic relief for the American people.”

The American Iron and Steel Institute, an industry trade group, said that protecting the steel industry is crucial.

“We still consume more steel than we produce in America,” said Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland Cliffs, one of the major US steelmakers, and the chairman of AISI.

He said that raising the tariffs to 50% will only increase the cost of building a car by $300, which he characterized as minor in terms of the overall cost of a car.

“The average cost of a car is $48,000, with an added $300, it’s $48,300. That’s not going to be the decision-making factor for a person to buy or not buy a car,” he said at a press conference Tuesday.

But the Aluminum Association, the trade group for that industry, said it worried that the broad universal tariff could hurt it more than it helps as it cuts off the supply of raw aluminum from Canada many finishing mills in the United States depend upon. Those mills account for most of the jobs in the US aluminum industry.

Industries that use steel and aluminum also expressed concern. Can manufacturers warned that price hikes could even reach grocery store shelves.

The Can Manufacturers Institute, a trade group for the industry, said domestic can makers import almost 80% of tin mill steel due to the cut in domestic production of that type of steel. It said the increase in tariffs will “further increase the cost of canned goods,” such as food and drinks.

But it is not clear when or if that increase of a few cents per can will be passed onto consumers.

Experts also warn there are more jobs at risk at manufacturers that use steel and aluminum than would be protected by the tariffs.

“I think that’s a really quintessentially damaging policy, there are (at least) 50 times more workers…in industries that use steel, like cars, than there are in the steel industry,” Larry Summers, director of the National Economic Council during the Obama administration, told CNN Monday. “And so the net effect of this is going to be to destroy manufacturing jobs. The net effect of this is going to be to push up consumer prices.”

Story by Chris Isidore, CNN

CONSUMER:

From smartphones to semi-conductors, the U.S. tech industry relies heavily on manufacturing in Asian countries.

Reporter Perla Shaheen visited the largest camera store in the western U.S. to get a snapshot of how tariffs have impacted business.

How tariffs will affect businesses that import electronics

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

For the third time this year, an Allied Gardens church is having to clean up the mess after their Pride banner was taken down and vandalized.

Ascension Lutheran Church’s Pride banner had already been down twice, but about nine hours after a repaired version went back up, it was again targeted.

Watch Michael Chen’s report:

Pride banner at Allied Gardens church vandalized for third time

