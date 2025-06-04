Labor leaders condemn ICE raid at popular South Park restaurant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — State and local labor leaders denounced Friday's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at Buona Forchetta, a popular Italian restaurant in South Park, criticizing both the action and how it was carried out.

Armed ICE agents detained four employees during the dinner rush, with flash bangs going off as community members came out in protest.

"A wave of terror has been unleashed by this administration," said Christian Ramirez, a member of SEIU- United Service Workers West during Tuesday's press conference.

The union representing service workers across the country expressed outrage, accusing ICE and the Trump administration of terrorizing workers and their communities. During the press conference, union members held signs reading "End Raids Now" and "Stop Deporting Workers."

"We want to let workers know that the labor movement is standing in solidarity and we're ready to make sure that we support them each step of the way," said Ramirez.

An unsealed search warrant obtained Monday accused Buona Forchetta of employing people who didn't have legal status to work in the United States, claiming employees submitted false documents to get jobs. The investigation began in November 2020, following a tip.

Despite these allegations, union leaders questioned the tactics used during the raid.

"If that's a solution to deal with an administrative issue, I think we need to rethink if this is a democracy or not," said Ramirez.

According to allegations in the warrant, several employees presented false green cards. The Immigration and Reform Act of 1986 requires employers to verify the employment eligibility of all new employees.

Late Monday, the restaurant said they were seeing the warrant for the first time and are reviewing it carefully with their legal counsel.

"We all know when we go to a restaurant who's washing our dishes, we all know who's picking the fruits and the vegetables that we eat every single day. It's no myth," said Ramirez going on to say, "the solution is to find a pathway to citizenship."

All of the restaurant's locations are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

