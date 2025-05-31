San Diego ICE agents conduct investigations at two South Park restaurants

San Diego ICE says their agents conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta on Friday evening.

We reached out to ICE, and they gave ABC 10News the following statement:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can confirm that ICE San Diego conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta Restaurants in San Diego, Ca. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further releasable information at this time. Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe Deputy Press Secretary, Southwest Team

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has a reporter and photojournalist working to gather more information, and this article will be updated as we learn more.