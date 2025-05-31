Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego ICE agents conduct investigations at two South Park restaurants

HSI buona forchetta raid
ABC 10News
HSI buona forchetta raid
Posted
and last updated

San Diego ICE says their agents conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta on Friday evening.

We reached out to ICE, and they gave ABC 10News the following statement:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can confirm that ICE San Diego conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta Restaurants in San Diego, Ca. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further releasable information at this time.
Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe Deputy Press Secretary, Southwest Team

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has a reporter and photojournalist working to gather more information, and this article will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!