Buona Forchetta closing all San Diego, Orange County locations for 2 days following South Park ICE raid

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Days after an immigration enforcement operation was carried out at their two South Park restaurants, Buona Forchetta officials said all their San Diego and Orange County locations would be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media, restaurant officials said:

We are closing our doors this Monday and Tuesday – at all our locations across San Diego and Orange County.

We wish we could find stronger words, but the truth is we are heartbroken. The traumatic incident involving a federal enforcement operation at our original and beloved South Park location has left a mark on all of us. A wound that is still raw, still echoing in our kitchens, our dining rooms, and our hearts. Through the weekend, we showed up with smiles because that is who we are. We served our guests with love because that is what we know. But behind those smiles, we were carrying something heavy.

What has kept us going, truly, is you. The outpouring of love from this community has been overwhelming in the best way. You marched. You embraced us. You brought flowers. You shared our story. You offered your time, your talents, your services, and your hearts. Your strength lifted us when we were not sure how to take another step. You reminded us why we do what we do. Thank you for showing up. For standing with us. For helping us feel like we are not alone in this.

Buona Forchetta is not just a restaurant. It is our home. It is where we pour our energy, our culture, our joy, and our humanity every single day. And right now, our people need rest. They need care. And they deserve it.

We will be back soon. But for now, we are holding our people close and leaning into the love you have so generously given.

With love,

The Buona Forchetta family

The raid occurred late Friday afternoon at the Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta restaurants on Beech Street and involved agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Managers at the restaurant told ABC 10News that three employees were taken away in handcuffs after ICE agents entered the premises and demanded identification from all staff members.

The agents identified themselves as ICE officials and presented warrants, according to restaurant management.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as a crowd gathered around ICE vehicles, video showing a flash bang going off at one point.

ICE officials confirmed the agency’s operation, telling ABC 10News the day after: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can confirm that ICE San Diego conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta restaurants in San Diego, California. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further releasable information at this time."

