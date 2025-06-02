South Park community raises thousands to support restaurant workers detained by ICE

SOUTH PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — Three days after ICE arrested several workers from a restaurant in South Park, the community is rallying support for the employees.

Local businesses have stepped up to help, with one establishment already raising $7,000 through a weekend fundraiser.

Shane Gerde, managing partner for Fernside, launched a slushie fundraiser after witnessing several Buona Forchetta workers being detained by ICE on Friday.

"When people need help, you help them and they're our neighbors, so it just makes sense," Gerde said.

The fundraiser sold 900 slushies over the weekend, with proceeds going to the American Bar Association to support immigration lawyers who offer services for free. Funds raised Monday will go directly toward a GoFundMe campaign.

"What was going through my head being a witness to everything that transpired was pretty disgusting," Gerde said.

Gerde believes in community support during difficult times. "I don't think it's ever an inappropriate time to be a good person and you can see that is a shared mentality amongst all the people in the community," he said.

Just down the block, Subterranean Coffee is also offering support. Owner Gene Padigos plans to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

"I just think as a community, as a South Park community, we need all kind of come together," Padigos said.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched on Saturday, has already received more than $72,000 in donations to help detained employees with legal fees, lost wages, and living expenses.

"It just kind of shows how much love there is in this in our South Park community," Padigos said.

