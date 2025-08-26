10News Wake Up Call: San Diego County to adopt new fire maps; spotting scams in your inbox

Good Tuesday morning!

Today, San Diego County leaders are expected to adopt the State Fire Marshal’s updated fire maps for the county. We’re taking a look at what this will mean for not just residential fire safety, but how it will aid home insurance companies in determining coverage.

Also, President Trump says he is firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over allegations she committed mortgage fraud. However, Cook says she isn’t going out without a fight.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday are set to sign off on an update to the county’s Fire Hazard Severity Zone Maps.

The new update from the State Fire Marshal would be the first major change to the county maps in nearly 15 years, and the update shows a 26% increase in San Diego County land now considered at “very high” risk for fire.

Under the update, thousands of county residents would be impacted.

Property claims consultant Ken Ezra told ABC 10News the change to the county’s fire maps not only affects fire safety, but it could also impact home insurance.

Insurance companies use the maps and zones to decide who they will cover, and Ezra said companies also base them on who they decide gets non-renewed or limited policies.

“They might require sprinklers or some insurance that are saying, you know, you're in a high-risk zone. We want you to install these sprinklers on your house and that could be a cost a few thousand bucks in order for you to keep your insurance. So it definitely is going to affect everybody that has been newly zoned,” Ezra said.

While some of the county’s backcountry areas are being re-zoned, the State Fire Marshal said some coastal communities are also being labeled as “very high” risk for fire.

Part of the reason for that determination is the new ember model used for the maps that shows how far burning embers can travel and ignite fires in residential areas.

President Trump said he is firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, with his administration accusing her of mortgage fraud and claiming she made false statements on previous mortgage agreements.

Trump said he would “fire her if she doesn’t resign.”

In response, Cook has said there is no cause to fire her and she will not resign.

This would be the first time in the agency’s 112-year history where a president has tried to remove a Fed governor.

The move comes during Trump’s months-long push for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

Federal government data shows U.S. consumers lost more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, and one of the most common tactics used by scammers can be found in your inbox.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau helps you find the clues in your emails that will prevent criminals from stealing your money and personal information:



A San Diego nurse practitioner volunteering at a Gaza hospital is mourning the loss of a friend after a deadly bombing killed at least 20 people at the medical facility where she was working.

Amanda Nasser, who ABC 10News first met in July as she collected aid supplies for her volunteer assignment, was off-site at a training during Monday's attack on Nasser Hospital's emergency room in Gaza.

Reporter Michael Chen follows through with Nasser as she mourns the loss of those killed, including a friend she had just spent time with.

Local nurse practitioner mourns friend killed in Gaza hospital bombing

