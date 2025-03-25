Updated state maps show San Diego County's areas at 'very high' risk for fires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal released new maps that indicate which parts of San Diego County are in a very high-risk zone for fires.

For the first time in 15 years, Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps were updated for San Diego County, and they show a 26% increase in acreage now designated as “very high" fire risk.

According to Cal Fire, the determination of "hazard" is based "on the physical conditions that create a likelihood and expected fire behavior over a 30- to 50-year period, without considering mitigation measures such as home hardening, recent wildfire or fuel reduction efforts."

Identified hazard zones are divided into three levels -- moderate, high, and very high. The determination is made based on a variety of factors, including terrain, fire history, weather patterns, and the presence of fire fuels such as thick vegetation.

Once the hazard zone maps are released by the state, local jurisdictions can adopt them or amend them by increasing the hazard level for particular areas. Local jurisdictions cannot reduce the hazard levels from those recommended by the state.

The Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps are often referenced in new housing proposals and developments.

The maps are also used for decision-making on wildfire mitigation projects.

State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant said it’s not just backcountry areas that are at a high risk; now, many coastal areas are considered fire zones.

“It’s really important that all San Diego County residents be aware that even though they don't perceive there to be a fire hazard issue, you may have an open land a mile away and embers from the wildfire could easily be carried in the wind conditions and come into your more urbanized neighborhood,” Berlant said.

View individual area maps:



City News Service contributed to this report.