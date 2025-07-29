San Diego nurse prepares to volunteer at Gaza hospital amid humanitarian crisis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego nurse practitioner is preparing to volunteer at one of the last functioning hospitals in Gaza, bringing donated medical supplies to help those in desperate need.

Amanda Nasser, an ER nurse practitioner, will travel to Gaza next week to volunteer with the nonprofit GLIA at a hospital, likely in southern Gaza.

"I've been trying to go for a year, and I finally had the opportunity, and I took it in a heartbeat," Nasser said.

In her kitchen, Nasser carefully organizes donated medications that will serve as a lifeline for many half a world away.

"This is folic acid, I'll be giving to pregnant women," Nasser said, holding up one of the many medications she's collected.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated severely, with the UN reporting a third of people haven't eaten for days. Hospital wards are filling with starving children as aid airdrops have begun after Israel paused attacks in parts of Gaza.

Nasser, a first-generation Palestinian, has volunteered internationally several times before, including in Lebanon last year. She understands the grim situation awaiting her.

"Treating displaced mass casualties, burns... complications from starvation, hopefully saving as many lives as I can," Nasser said.

Due to restrictions, Nasser must fit all the donated medications and supplies into just a backpack and a suitcase.

"It's going to be a big challenge ... but hopefully I can bring it in," Nasser said.

Once at the hospital, Nasser says she will be working in an active war zone. According to online message threads she's following, bombing can be heard near the hospital.

"There is a concern for my safety and I'm willing to take that risk," Nasser said. "As long as I am doing everything I can, even if it's holding a baby's hand at its desperate need, I am okay. I will be okay."

Nasser will be volunteering for several weeks, possibly longer.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help support her mission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

