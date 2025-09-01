10News Wake Up Call: Labor Day boost for San Diego's beach businesses; 3 stabbed near Santa Fe Depot

Happy Labor Day!

If you're heading to any of San Diego's beaches today, expect to be joined by thousands of others eager to enjoy the unofficial end of the summer season, and this surge of beachgoers could mean big business for the stores and shops along our coast.

Plus, three people were taken to the hospital after San Diego Police said they were stabbed by an attacker outside of the Santa Fe Depot Train Station on Sunday night.

We also have the Weekend Wrap-Up for the stories you may have missed the past couple of days, the latest weather forecast to help you plan your work week, and more news you can use in the Sept. 1 edition of your morning newsletter:

WEEKEND WRAP-UP:

TOP STORY:

The Labor Day holiday means beaches across San Diego will be packed with people trying to squeeze in one last day of summer fun.

With the influx of beachgoers, many of the businesses near San Diego’s most popular beaches -- such as Mission Beach -- are bracing for a boom in sales.

Skyler McManus, the manager of Hamel’s in Mission Beach, said this weekend’s holiday crowds have been amazing.

“The minute that I started walking towards my door, people were kind of coming over to get rentals, boogie boards, surfboards. Now, we’re getting the influx of people from just about everywhere, all of our surrounding states,” McMannus said.

McManus said the pandemic slowed tourism down, but they’ve been bouncing back slowly every year since.

This holiday weekend, Hamel’s is on track to beat last year’s Labor Day sales, according to McManus.

Recent data from the San Diego Tourism Authority shows tourism over Labor Day weekend generates around $87 million per year.

The Tourism Authority told ABC 10news they won’t know the 2025 numbers until after this weekend but based on strong sales for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, the agency said they’re on track for another weekend of solid sales.

SAN DIEGO WEATHER:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of stabbing three people during an altercation near the Santa Fe Depot Station in downtown San Diego.

San Diego Police said the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Kettner Boulevard at around 9:15 p.m.

According to police, a man approached two women and a man and started arguing them “for no reason.”

Police stated, “The argument escalated to a fight and the suspect used an unknown object to cut the three victims.”

The suspected attacker fled the scene, leaving a 27-year-old woman with cuts to her legs, a 36-year-old woman with a cut to her neck, and a 39-year-old man with a cut to his leg.

The suspected attacker, described as a man in his 50s with long gray hair, was spotted by officers in the 1300 block of N. Harbor Drive just before 11 p.m. and subsequently arrested.

Police said the three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information on the incident was released.

CONSUMER:

Paying for college can feel overwhelming for some, but financial experts say it’s possible to cut down those costs with the right strategy.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A Chula Vista woman who has been fighting for her life for many years has finally been added to a waitlist for a kidney transplant.

ABC 10News first met Erendira Mosqueda in 2022 when she began searching for a donor. In November 2024, a viewer stepped in to cover Mosqueda’s trip to Arizona for the surgery.

