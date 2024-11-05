Good Samaritan helps Chula Vista single mom in need of kidney transplant

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)— It's been a long road for a single mother of three in Chula Vista in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

ABC 10News met Eren Mosqueda more than two years ago. She was on dialysis then for nine hours per day. Today, she is hooked up to her dialysis machine for more than twelve hours per day to survive.

“What are the changes you’ve noticed in your body?” asked ABC 10News Reporter Madison Weil.

“That I’m weaker,” replied Eren. "It’s really hard because I’m tired all the time.”

As Weil has reported,because Eren was born with Spina Bifida, her kidneys are failing. She’s on a waitlist for a kidney transplant here in California, but as she explains, the waitlist is so long that she likely will not survive.

Through conversations over the years, ABC 10News learned about another option for Eren’s care.The waitlist for a kidney in Arizona is much shorter. But Eren has never pursued that option because it comes with a giant price tag — it would require her to relocate for about eight weeks and fly back once a month for a year.

The entire process would likely cost over $100,000, considering travel, housing, and medical expenses.

A generous viewer named Marc saw Eren’s story on ABC 10News and contacted Weil. Marc, a real estate investor and La Jolla philanthropist surprised Eren with a pledge of approximately $115,000 to help cover her medical journey to Arizona.

“I was sitting home watching the news one day when I saw your story and saw you have three beautiful children and what you’re going through … it touched my heart,” said Marc. “ I said, I have to do something to help. … I have to do something to make this lady better. This isn't the end, this is the beginning."

This ABC 10News special report captures that heartfelt moment and surprise gesture.