'They need me': Chula Vista single mother in need of kidney transplant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A single mom in Chula Vista is fighting for her life. She’s in desperate need of a kidney transplant, but doctors have told her the wait could be a decade.

“This consumes all of my life...trying to survive and stay alive,” said Eren Mosqueda.

Mosqueda is raising her three kids all alone, while her health has declined over the last four years.

Doctors say she needs a kidney transplant to survive.

“I get my strength through my faith. And I just have to do it because they count on me. They need me,” she said.

Mosqueda started dialysis about three years ago. Receiving a kidney from a living donor would allow her to live a normal life. She had a few donors considering, but those options fell through.

“Either they found out they had health problems, or they were too scared to donate,” she said.

She’s now on the waitlist for a transplant through Sharp Healthcare, but doctors say the local waitlist averages six to nine years.

Her team encouraged her to try and get on a list in Arizona, where the wait is shorter: about three to five years because it’s less populated than California and demand there is lower.

She’s currently saving up to make the first trip.

“The patient has to provide the cost of transportation…how you’re gonna get there and hotel and everything like that,” she said.

Mosqueda says it’s the next step in her fight, and she’s not giving up.

“I want to see my son graduate high school," she said. "I want to have grandkids.”

Mosqueda's family is currently fundraising to help their mom afford the trip to Arizona to meet with doctors.

If you’d like to donate CLICK HERE.

