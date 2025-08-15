10News Wake Up Call: ICE arrest at Linda Vista Elementary, foggy morning & estate planning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning San Diego!

A parent waiting to pick up their child from Linda Vista Elementary School was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Thursday afternoon, prompting the superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District to hold an emergency press conference this morning to address growing community concerns about immigration enforcement near schools.

Meteorologist Megan Parry forecasts a foggy morning around the county.

A parent waiting to pick up their child from Linda Vista Elementary School was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Thursday afternoon. According to a letter sent by principal Miriam Atlas, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. outside of the campus grounds.

Parent detained by ICE near Linda Vista Elementary School, district confirms

San Diego Unified School District superintendent Dr. Fabi Bagula was scheduled to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday to address the incident.

Immigration enforcement was a big concern for some families heading into the first week of the school year, and it's something the district has repeatedly spoken out about. District officials have reassured parents in the past they would not allow ICE on campus without a warrant.

The school says multiple families witnessed the detainment, but students were not present at the time.

"We understand how unsettling this is, and we stand with our community in our desire for all our students to be in a safe learning environment," the principal's letter states. "Our teachers and staff will be ready in the morning to support our students and ensure a day of calm and learning."

Linda Vista Elementary will have extra district resources available for students on Friday.

Monday marked the first day of school for San Diego Unified, and ABC 10News spoke with district vice president Richard Barrera that day. He told us they want students to feel safe coming to class.

"Please do not conduct these raids anywhere near a school campus, and don't bring... that theater near our school communities," Barrera said.

Before this detainment, the district confirmed there had been no ICE activity at any school in the district, but they had a plan in place that includes staff training, resources for parents and "know your rights" cards available district-wide.

After this incident, the district is also reiterating that schools cannot ask about immigration status during enrollment or share student records without parental consent or a court order.

ABC 10News reached out to ICE for comment on this story Friday morning. We are awaiting a response.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man were fatally injured early Friday morning in a two-vehicle collision in the neighborhood of Sabre Springs.

The crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. Friday: The woman who was riding a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Poway Road through the intersection at Sabre Springs Parkway collided with the driver's side door of the man behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Montero SUV, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the woman was facing a red signal and the man was facing a green arrow at the time of the crash. The motorcycle's rate of speed was unclear.

She was declared deceased at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward, the department reported. Their names were not immediately released.

The department's Traffic Division was handling the investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the crash to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

California residents face a daunting task when it comes to estate planning, often overwhelmed by a wealth of paperwork and decisions regarding asset distribution. The question that frequently arises is whether to seek legal assistance or to navigate the complexities independently.

California estate planning: The importance of preparation and professional guidance

While some people create simple wills, others invest in comprehensive trusts that outline detailed instructions regarding the distribution of their assets, especially if minor children are involved. This may include stipulations on when heirs receive their inheritances.

“Maybe you don't want all your assets to go to your kid when they turn 18. Let’s push it out a little further, maybe bump it to 25 or 30 when they're a little more mature," estate planning attorney Doreen Erenea noted.

Those who fail to prepare adequately may find their loved ones locked in prolonged legal battles over property distribution.

In California, individuals without a will but who own property will have their assets distributed according to automatic designations.

“It's spouse, children, grandchildren, and if none of those exist, it goes back up. Again, if you still have living parents, it's going to be them. If not them, it's gonna be your siblings and so on," explained Erenea.

However, she cautioned that relying on these default provisions can complicate matters and delay the settlement process.

Although the school year is just getting started in San Diego County and across the state, ABC 10News has covered several stories involving ICE enforcement at schools.

Just last week, ICE detained a South Bay mom near Camarena Elementary School. Chula Vista Elementary School District superintendent Eduardo Reyes emphasized that the arrest happened entirely off campus.

Chula Vista school superintendent addresses ICE arrest near elementary school

ICE officials confirmed to ABC 10News agents had arrested a woman who had a deportation order dating back to 2022. Reyes also told our newsroom that he spoke directly with ICE officials after learning about the incident.

"They reiterated to me that they're not going into schools. So that was the information that I received," he said.

The district reached out to support the family affected by the arrest.

As concerns grow, teachers are getting trained on what to do if ICE does enter schools. On Tuesday, a workshop was held by the Association of Raza Educators in collaboration with Union del Barrio.

The workshop covered topics including reviewing people's rights when it comes to immigration enforcement, empowering teachers with tools to organize and push their districts to do more to protect students and their families, as well as encouraging educators to get involved in community patrols.

San Diego teachers training to protect students from immigration enforcement at schools

