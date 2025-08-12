San Diego Unified addresses concerns about ICE on or near campuses as school year begins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Unified School District officials are reassuring families that federal immigration agents will not be allowed on school campuses without a judicial warrant as the new school year begins.

The message comes amid heightened immigration enforcement activities across Southern California that have many San Diego residents concerned.

"I want students to come to school feeling safe and also to experience the joy of learning. We have taken this very seriously," said Superintendent Dr. Fabi Bagula.

San Diego Unified officials confirmed there has been no Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity at any school in the district, though an arrest did occur outside Camarena Elementary in Chula Vista last week. Camarena is part of the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

"We don't give access to student records. We don't ask about documentation status, so our kids are safe at school, and really, the best place for our kids to be is at school," said school board vice president Richard Barrera.

San Diego Unified began preparing earlier this year by creating resources for families, including a webpage called "Protecting Our Students" that details policies and guidelines.

"We've taken this very seriously, including last year, we have a web page called Protecting our students, where it details all of our policies, including guidelines and resources for parents," Bagula said.

Among the resources is a caregiver affidavit form that families can complete if someone else needs to care for their children.

"To fill out what's called a caregiver affidavit. So who are you authorizing to take care of your students in a situation like that," Barrera explained.

The vice president of the San Diego Unified School Board hopes arrests like the one near Camarena Elementary won't happen near any local campus.

"Please do not conduct these raids anywhere near a school campus and don't bring, you know, that theater near our school communities," the board member said.

