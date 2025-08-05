10News Wake Up Call: Heat persists, Texas & California redistricting, new app for shelter beds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning San Diego! We’re leading this Tuesday with a new faith-based program that launched to support migrants facing deportation proceedings downtown, plus the latest developments in a political feud as California and Texas battle over congressional redistricting that could reshape power in Washington.

Religious leaders in San Diego announced a new pilot program on Monday to support migrants who are fearful about ICE agents showing up to arrest them at their immigration hearings as the Trump administration stays steadfast in its deportation efforts.

The program is called FAITH: Faithful Accompaniment In Trust and Hope.

Bishop Michael Pham, the newly installed leader of San Diego's Catholic Diocese, supports the program, which seeks to accompany and support asylum seekers as they face deportation at the federal courthouse downtown.

Pham has a personal connection to the issue, considering he came to the States from Vietnam as a refugee years ago.

"It takes it to another level of how serious this is for me," Pham said.

Father Scott Santarosa, the pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Logan Heights, said the faith leaders are not looking to impede immigration enforcement.

"Our primary aim is to provide accompaniment and, just, presence," he said. "We're not looking to be arrested, or not looking to be obstacles in the arrest... "I think at least standing with migrants in this very difficult, even impossible moment, is something a lot of people of faith feel moved to do."

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nation's two most populous states — California and Texas — grappled for political advantage in advance of 2026 elections that could reorder the balance of power in Washington and threaten President Donald Trump's agenda at the midpoint of his second term.

In Texas, Democrats on Monday prevented their state’s House of Representatives from moving forward, at least for now, with a redrawn congressional map sought by Trump to shore up Republicans’ 2026 midterm prospects as his political standing falters.

In California, Democrats encouraged by Gov. Gavin Newsom are considering new political maps that could slash five Republican-held House seats in the liberal-leaning state while bolstering Democratic incumbents in other battleground districts. The move is intended to undercut any GOP gains in Texas, potentially swinging House control and giving Democrats a counterweight to Trump on Capitol Hill.

A draft plan aims to boost the Democratic margin in California to 48 of 52 congressional seats, according to a source familiar with the plan who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. That’s up from the 43 seats the party now holds. It would need approval from lawmakers and voters, who may be skeptical to give it after handing redistricting power to an independent commission years ago.

The rivalry puts a spotlight on two states that for years have dueled over jobs, innovation, prestige — even sports — with the backdrop of clashing political visions — one progressive, one conservative.



CONSUMER:

The Better Business Bureau is warning about an old scam that's getting new life - fake calls claiming to be from inmates at local jails.

The scam begins with an automated message claiming to be from a correctional facility, asking the recipient to accept a call from an inmate.

These scammers are hoping victims will think the call is from a family member or friend in need of help, prompting them to accept charges or provide personal information.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A new app is helping San Diego County outreach teams quickly connect people experiencing homelessness with available shelter beds that meet their specific needs.

The "Shelter Ready" app, which launched countywide in June, allows outreach workers to find and reserve shelter beds in minutes rather than the hours or days it previously took.

"This piece of technology reduces that time from again hours and days to literally minutes by you're clicking a few buttons, we got the bed, we got you there, get them a ride there and then they can be on the path to end their homelessness," a representative from North County Lighthouse said.

The app provides real-time information about shelter availability across the county. Users can specify what type of space and services a person needs, and the app narrows down options to find the best match before allowing workers to immediately reserve a spot.

