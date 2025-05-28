Advocates report ICE detentions continue after immigration court hearings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Volunteers continue monitoring the downtown San Diego federal courthouse to document ICE arrests after people's immigration court hearings. They're also providing assistance to those attending the hearings.

Advocates say at least four people were detained Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after their hearings at the San Diego courthouse.

Volunteers are now showing up in shifts, morning and afternoon, to document what they describe as a concerning pattern of arrests. Some are attorneys, while others are community activists who want to witness what's happening.

"They are here for a simple hearing as to whether they can stay in our country. They followed the law, and then ICE arrested them," said Valerie Traina, a volunteer who says she plans on showing up all week.

Since last week, immigration advocates say ICE agents are arresting people after their court hearings, even if those hearings were continued to a later date.

"As soon as they step out of the courtroom, they're being swarmed over by all these ICE agents who are looking for them to not escape," said Ruth Mendez, a member of the Detention Resistance Collective.

Volunteers say this activity raises questions about due process. They're present both outside and in the hallways of the federal building to witness, document, and provide help when requested.

"We have had direct requests from people attending their court hearings that they want accompaniment inside, especially the people who find themselves without an attorney," said Mendez.

It's a scene playing out across the country, including in Arizona, according to images from our sister station KNXV.

The attorneys say people should still show up for their court date, but preferably not alone. For now, volunteers say they'll keep showing up as long as this continues.

"That is illegal. It is unlawful. It is fascist, and we need to stop it," said Traina.

ABC 10News reached out to ICE for a statement but never heard back. Last week, they sent ABC 10News the following statement:

“Secretary Noem is reversing Biden’s catch and release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets. This Administration is once again implementing the rule of law.

Most aliens who illegally entered the United States within the past two years are subject to expedited removals. Biden ignored this legal fact and chose to release millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals, into the country with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been.

If they have a valid credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation.”