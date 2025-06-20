Religious leaders show solidarity during immigration hearings on National Refugee Day

SAN DIEGO — A dozen religious leaders and community members gathered at the federal courthouse on National Refugee Day to offer support for migrants facing immigration hearings.

The day took on a special meaning for Bishop Michael Pham, the bishop designate of the Diocese of San Diego, who celebrated morning mass at Saint Joseph Cathedral downtown.

In his homily, Bishop Pham, who arrived in the United States as a Vietnam refugee, emphasized the importance of compassion towards those seeking a better life. “This country has given me access to freedom that is better than most countries in the world — education, employment, and success,” he reflected.

He underscored that “most refugees, immigrants, and migrants over the years, whether documented or undocumented, come to the United States seeking opportunities for a better life and success.” Despite this hopeful perspective, Bishop Pham expressed concern about the current state of immigration enforcement.

“Families are being displaced as a result of raids aimed at deporting people who have criminal activity,” he stated. “It is sad and disheartening for me to see this kind of thing playing out in this country today. We need to be mindful that we must treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

Following the mass, Bishop Pham and a group of priests, other faith leaders, and community members proceeded to the federal building to witness the immigration hearings firsthand. They aimed to provide prayers and support for those impacted by the legal proceedings. Though cameras were not permitted inside, Bishop Pham described a palpable sense of fear among families waiting for their hearings.

“As we walked towards the hallway and there were ICE agents who were standing there covered with masks,” he said. “I suspect that no wonder people were in fear of coming to court.”

The bishop, reflecting on his own experiences as a refugee, noted the importance of standing by the migrant community. “We continue to walk with the people, accompanying them and whatever we can do as the law allows. We will work with the people and support them along the way,” he affirmed.

Looking ahead, Bishop Pham mentioned that he and his colleagues would likely attend other immigration hearings in the future, signaling a commitment to ongoing support for vulnerable communities.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.