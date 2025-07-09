VIDEO: 'Legal observer' handcuffed by ICE in hallway of federal courthouse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Video obtained by ABC 10News shows the moments before, during and after a legal observer, who is sometimes on hand at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building in downtown San Diego to film when asylum seekers are detained, found herself in handcuffs Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, sent to ABC 10News by the woman's lawyer, agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement appear to make claims the woman "pushed an officer." The woman denies those claims, but said she was held in custody for almost eight hours.

“Well, it started in the hall where we were showing support for the asylum seekers," said the woman, we now know to be Barbara Stone after speaking with her firsthand.

Stone calls herself a legal observer. Her lawyer described role as "filming the arbitrary detentions of court participants."

“Yes, yes. I was trying to video tape," Stone told ABC 10News. "That’s what we volunteers do.”

On Tuesday, the scene escalated.

In the video, filmed by Stone's fellow volunteers, you see and hear the moment it happens around second 12.

It appears to show ICE agents and Stone argue in the hallway over a disagreement about whether or not Stone pushed one of the agents.

"Don't do that," said some of the agents.

"You walked right in front of me," you can hear Stone say to the female officer they allege she pushed.

"There was a large group of people and suddenly they were accusing me of assault," Stone told ABC 10News.

You can hear the agents discussing the alleged assault around the 1:26 mark.

“Yeah, she just pushed an officer," one of them says.

"You want to file charges? Which officer does?” said another.

“Sure, yeah, at this point, because people are getting out of hand," said the female officer they allege Stone pushed.

Stone then appears to exit the floor when several agents track her down in the stairwell.

The other volunteers follow behind and continue to film.

"Step out. She’s under arrest!" said one of the officers.

Stone said she was told otherwise when she was held in custody inside the building.

“They immediately said this is not an arrest," Stone told ABC 10News. "This is called a detention investigation, so you are not under arrest.”

Still, Stone said she was held there for eight hours. ABC 10News was interviewing her daughter the moment Stone was released.

Stone said she wasn't given any paperwork or notified of a future court date. She did say, however, it won't stop her from being a legal observer again.

“Oh, absolutely. Absolutely," she said. "I’m just going to try to hang back a little.”

ABC 10News reached out to federal authorities to learn more about this situation. We'll let you know when we hear back.

