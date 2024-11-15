10News Wake Up Call: Friday, Nov. 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

The family of the couple that was shot and killed in downtown San Diego just before a court hearing on Wednesday spoke out a day after their murders. Police identified the victims, who were found dead inside a car a block away from the courthouse, as 31-year-old Rachael Martinez and 39-year-old Jose Medina.

Thursday night, their loved ones gathered at the scene of their murders for a small vigil, leaving flowers and candles to mark the spot where the two lost their lives.

The San Diego Police Department says the couple was killed as they were likely on the way to a restraining order hearing against Christopher Farrell, the man who killed them.

Charlene Martinez, Rachael's sister, says the family never saw this crime coming and wondered if the system failed her sister and brother-in-law.

You can find more details, including a breakdown of the shooter's movement from the scene near the courthouse to the one in Little Italy, here.

ABC 10News also spoke to a use-of-force expert who used to work for SDPD for their perspective on law enforcement's response.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Rich's A still image from surveillance cam video in May 2024 of one of the gel pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest.

The San Diego Police Department announced it has made three new arrests in connection to the string of gel pellet gun attacks in Hillcrest from over the summer. The attacks were reported right on University Avenue, leaving several victims.

ABC 10News spoke to one of the victims, who says he can now breathe a sigh of relief.

"It brings me some relief knowing that there's three more people off the streets that were terrorizing our community," says Eddie Reynoso.

SDPD identified the suspects as Anthony Lopez-Quiniones, Arturo Herrera-Sustaita and Angelo Nathaniel Aron, all of whom are 19 years old. The department credited the automated license plate readers for leading to the arrests.

Find 10News reporter Tali Letoi's full story here.

The North County Transit District announced Friday morning that all coastal rail service between the Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot will be suspended this weekend for routine maintenance. Once the rail infrastructure work is complete, the Coaster will resume its regular scheduling beginning Monday morning.

This weekend, November 16-17, all coastal rail service will be suspended between Oceanside Transit Center & Santa Fe Depot for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work. #COASTER will return to its regular schedule Monday morning. #NCTDAlert pic.twitter.com/zuIItO9lvF — NCTD Service Alerts (@NCTD_alerts) November 15, 2024

It's that time of year when some of you might be thinking of bringing home a new pet for the holidays; however, it's also the time when scammers are trying to take advantage of that.

Bridget Huddleston was one of those who became a victim nearly two years ago, around Christmas.

She sent hundreds of dollars to purchase a blonde Yorkie, supposedly to a breeder hundreds of miles away. But when she got to the airport to pick it up, there was no dog.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers go to great lengths to gain your trust.

"They will build a fake website; they will find pictures of the animals, mostly highly sought-after breeds," a BBB spokesperson says. "They'll put ridiculously low prices on them. In some cases, they may have some stolen video of these puppies from legitimate websites."

The BBB also says legitimate breeders have waitlists that are months or years long, and they typically have an application process.

This week is the deadline for groups trying to revitalize the Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park to submit

their proposals to the city. ABC 10News has been on top of the story since the amphitheater filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2011.

Here's a quick timeline on the issue:



July 2019: Tree falls on box office roof

Oct. 2018: Box office robbed and damages, valuable memorabilia stolen

Oct. 2020: Tentative remodel plans released

March 2022: $500,000 from Congress for ADA upgrades

Summer 2024: City makes formal request for revitalization proposals

10News anchor Jared Aarons spoke to the leader of the Save Starlight group about their vision for the amphitheater's future.

Watch the interview below:

