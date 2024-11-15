Former SWAT commander & lethal force instructor provides insight on Little Italy shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – On Wednesday, a man named Jonathan saw, heard, and recorded the deadly officer-involved shooting involving a suspect and police in Little Italy.

"And he's just like avoiding them, and they're like 'Drop the weapon, drop the weapon,'” Jonathan said.

He shared the video he recorded with ABC 10News after the incident.

"You actually see the shooter standing behind the gray boxes,” Jonathan said.

Police said the suspect allegedly killed two people downtown earlier that morning before being cornered at Kettner and Juniper in Little Italy.



"As the trolley's passing, then you'll hear the gunshots fire,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan told us his own safety was a top concern as shots were fired.

"Worrying about the trolley passing as well. That was a concern because we have a lot of friends that ride the trolley as well,” Jonathan said.

I followed through with MTS about Jonathan's concern.

MTS told ABC 10News that an in-service trolley traveled through the area at the time of the shooting. It was checked out for visible damage, though none was reported.

ABC 10News spoke with Ray Shay, who was a former San Diego Police Department SWAT commanding officer and was a lethal force instructor at the regional police academy, on Thursday.

"We always trained police officers to look at the big picture. Focus on the threat but be aware of what's around you,” Shay said.



We spoke with him regarding how officers are trained to handle these standoffs and shootouts, in addition to the conditions that we could see in the video.

"Keep in mind, this armed suspect was basically in a cul-de-sac, commercial buildings. That is a good backdrop or field of fire,” Shay said. "So, with the trolley going behind, that is not necessarily a no-shoot.”

Shay also said the caliber of the weapons used by police could have played a factor as well.

"The caliber of the weapons firearms that officers on the scene were using were small caliber, meaning they do not have the power to punch through thick metal or to injure the people inside on the trolley,” Shay said.

That appears evident in the video ABC 10News got on Thursday.

Here's a look at the utility box that the suspect was hiding behind at the time:

ABC 10News The electrical box the shooter hid behind in Little Italy.

There are plenty of bullet holes from the gunfire, but no rounds appear to go through the metal.

ABC 10News reached out to the Port of San Diego and Harbor Police regarding the training or guidance officers receive when it comes to the backdrops and surroundings of a would-be gunfight with an armed possible suspect.

This statement is from Port of San Diego Harbor Police Chief Magda Fernandez:

“Per standard procedure in incidents like these, the San Diego Police Department is investigating whether our officers’ actions were consistent with policy and law, and the San Diego County District Attorney will review the findings. In alignment with the Harbor Police Department’s commitment to public safety and transparency, we are fully cooperating with the investigation.”