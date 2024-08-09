City of San Diego looks to rehabilitate Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego is hoping to bring back the Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park.

In a news release, the city said it was hoping to find organizations or individuals interested in re-establishing the 3,600-seat amphitheater.

“Many longtime San Diegans have cherished memories of the Starlight Bowl and have wanted to see it restored,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “We are excited to invite proposals that will breathe new life into this iconic venue. Revitalizing the Starlight Bowl not only honors our past but also helps build a more dynamic future for Balboa Park.”

The venue was originally named the Ford Bowl, and was constructed in 1935 by the Ford Motor Company.

“In 1945, the San Diego Civic Light Opera was founded and began operating the Starlight Bowl with musical performances, choirs and symphonies for over 50 years.”

