Family of married couple murdered in downtown speaks out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —The family of the couple killed downtown on Wednesday spoke out just a day after their murders.

Police identified the pair Thursday afternoon as 31-year-old Rachael Martinez and 39-year-old Jose Medina.

Thursday night, their loved ones gathered at the scene of their murders for a small vigil, leaving flowers and candles to mark the spot where the two lost their lives.



The couple leaves behind four children; the oldest is 15, and the youngest is just 3 years old.

ABC 10News spoke with Rachael's sister, Charlene Martinez, at the vigil.

"They can’t believe that it’s true. Last night I was up until 3 in the morning because the babies were up and crying, like waking up," says Martinez about the couple's children.

Martinez says the family never saw this crime coming and wonders if the system failed her sister and brother-in-law.

Both reported the suspect, who Rachael once dated, saying he'd been harassing them. He had been arrested and accused of domestic violence, including false imprisonment and sex crimes.

Martinez says her sister was the family hostess and a fantastic cook, and her brother-in-law was the life of the party, who loved to grab the mic and sing at family gatherings.

The family's focus is now on the couple's four children, currently in the care of Rachael's sister.

"Just kissed them last night, gave them a kiss to everyone, and I told them 'I love you and your tía is going to be here,'" says Martinez about her nieces and nephews.

The Chicano Federation is raising money for the children. If you'd like to donate, click here.



Both the San Diego Police Department and San Diego Sheriff's Office have resources available for victims of domestic violence.

Follow this link for the police department's list of resources. The sheriff's office's resource guide can be found here.