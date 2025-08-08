10News Wake Up Call: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The annual Veterans Village Stand Down event has begun at Liberty Station, offering dozens of essential services to homeless veterans and those at risk of homelessness.

This year's event has expanded to include active-duty service members, providing resources like medical care, housing assistance, legal advice and basic necessities such as showers and haircuts.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Moses Small interviews Veterans Village's chief operating officer about their mission

Some veterans who spoke to ABC 10News told us it can be difficult to transition from military to civilian life, especially for those dealing with service-related trauma and disabilities.

According to the most recent point-in-time count, veteran homelessness has decreased by 25% from last year. However, hundreds of veterans still remain on the streets, highlighting the ongoing need for support services.

"Veterans require extra love and support due to things like complex trauma, service-related disabilities. Difficulty navigating some of the civilian systems that other populations may be slightly more familiar with, and then things like moral injury and PTSD, and underemployment that often intersect with that housing instability," a representative from Veterans Village of San Diego said.

The Stand Down event runs Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Liberty Station.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

VAL VERDE, Calif. (CNS) - A fast-moving brush fire that erupted near Lake Piru in Ventura County, spread into Los Angeles County, prompting evacuation orders in the Val Verde area west of Castaic, has grown to 4,856 acres with 0% containment Friday.

WATCH: See a comparison of the visuals from the Gifford and Canyon fires below

Gifford and Canyon fires scorching California

The Canyon Fire erupted shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, burning in a remote area east of Lake Piru but spreading rapidly through the brush. Initially estimated at about 30 acres, the blaze grew rapidly, and within two hours it was mapped at 1,051 acres.

The fire increased to 1,500 acres by 7 p.m., Cal Fire reported.

With the fire advancing, evacuation warnings were issued in the Val Verde area. That warning was later elevated to an evacuation order and expanded to include the Hasley Canyon area, while some surrounding neighborhoods were placed under additional warnings.

Fire crews from Ventura and Los Angeles counties were battling the flames, with assistance from Angeles National Forest personnel. There were 250 firefighters and seven helicopters assigned to the fire, according to the 8:08 p.m. update from Cal Fire.

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in the area were hovering around 100 degrees Thursday afternoon.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, and no reports of injuries.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the area and chairs the Board of Supervisors, issued a local emergency proclamation Thursday afternoon in response to the fire aimed at ensuring all resources are made available to fight the blaze.

Barger also urged residents in the area to heed evacuation orders.

"The Eaton Fire showed us how quickly devastation can strike," she said. "It is never worth risking your life, the lives of your loved ones and pets, or the safety of those working to protect you. Your safety is my top priority, and swift action saves lives."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

CONSUMER:

As the advent of AI continues across various aspects of life, shopping is another avenue in which virtual assistants are being utilized.

“When people are talking about AI personal shopping assistants, they are primarily talking about the types of things that you do type into a chatbot,” Stephanie Tully from the University of Southern California said.

She said these AI shopping assistants you find on sites are a more curated chatbot that's geared toward being personalized to your shopping preferences.

"They can know that, well, you've bought these types of things in the past, or also incorporate things that you say during the chat,” Tully said. “So you just say that you're specifically looking for this because you're going on a trip to this specific place in this specific month, and so they're going to incorporate that type of information.”

WATCH: Tully expands on the trend as 10News reporter Ryan Hill talks to real people about using AI for shopping

Expert explains new trend of shopping that brings in AI as your personal assistant

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The Superintendent of the Chula Vista Elementary School District spoke to ABC 10News the day after ICE arrested a woman near Camarena Elementary School.

The woman, who is a parent of children at the school, was arrested as other parents were dropping off their kids at the school about a block away.

Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Reyes emphasized that the arrest occurred entirely off campus.

"Anytime anything happens near our campus, obviously on our campus or near our campus, our number one concern is the children. What is happening with the children? Are the children safe?" Reyes said.

WATCH: Reyes expands on what the district's protocols are in these scenarios and shares what ICE told him after the incident

Chula Vista school superintendent addresses ICE arrest near elementary school

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: