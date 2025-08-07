ICE agents detain parent near elementary school during morning drop-off

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Parents and students witnessed immigration enforcement agents detain a woman just a block away from an elementary school playground during the morning drop-off on Wednesday.

Video shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents wearing bulletproof vests exiting unmarked cars with flashing police lights near Camarena Elementary in Chula Vista around 8 a.m.

"I'm surprised they chose to do it at that time and that area," said Michael, a parent at the school.

The road was partially blocked as cars filled with children waited to be dropped off at school.

"It was just surprising. I was like, 'Wow, it's happening right here,'" said Ashley Cena, who lives near the school.

Cena said ICE agents pulled over and detained the driver of a white Tesla.

"I saw them pull out a lady from her car. She was in handcuffs. They just brought her over to the SUV," Cena said.

According to Cena, a young boy and girl were in the car speaking with agents. Chula Vista Elementary School District confirmed the children are students at Camarena Elementary.

The district says it is providing resources and support for the children, but could not confirm their current location.

"You don't think something like that would happen on the way to school in front of the school," said a parent.

The superintendent sent a letter to families in the district emphasizing that the incident happened outside school property. The letter states there are protocols in place that limit law enforcement from accessing the campus and that officials are only permitted to interact with students if there is an immediate threat to campus safety.

"I know they've been around. People posted on the Ring app that ICE is at the Target or the Walmart. They're just doing their job," said another witness.

Federal law currently allows immigration enforcement near schools, churches, and hospitals, but agents are required to provide a warrant in certain private areas of campus.

