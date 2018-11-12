Utility emailed woman about sparks problem before Camp Fire started

PARADISE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman who owns property near the location where a deadly wildfire started in Northern California says she got an email from utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co. last week. It said crews needed to come on her property because their transmission system was causing sparks.

It's still not clear what caused the massive fire that has killed 29 people. PG&E said Thursday it experienced a problem on an electrical transmission line near the site of the massive fire, minutes before the blaze broke out.

It started in the area of 64 acres of land in Pulga, California, owned by Betsy Ann Cowley.

She said she had received an email on Wednesday, the day before the fire started, saying that crews needed to come to her property.

Cowley said the email said crews were coming to work on the high-power lines because "they were having problems with sparks."

PG&E declined to discuss the email when contacted by The Associated Press.

California fire investigators were at Cowley's property on Monday.