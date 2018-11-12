Utility emailed woman about sparks problem before Camp Fire started
Associated Press
3:06 PM, Nov 12, 2018
PARADISE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman who owns property near the location where a deadly wildfire started in Northern California says she got an email from utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co. last week. It said crews needed to come on her property because their transmission system was causing sparks.
It's still not clear what caused the massive fire that has killed 29 people. PG&E said Thursday it experienced a problem on an electrical transmission line near the site of the massive fire, minutes before the blaze broke out.
It started in the area of 64 acres of land in Pulga, California, owned by Betsy Ann Cowley.