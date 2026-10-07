USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego homeport after long deployment

SAN DIEGO — The USS Abraham Lincoln is returning to its home port in San Diego Thursday following a lengthy deployment during which questions were raised over the mental health of the ship’s crew and supply problems.

The Nimitz-class carrier deployed in November 2025, but it was rerouted to the Middle East in February after the war with Iran began.

We're bringing you the latest developments amid the USS Lincoln's return, with live coverage starting at noon Thursday in the player below:

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The Lincoln was at sea without a port call for 286 days, the second-longest deployment by an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War.

See our previous coverage of the USS Lincoln's deployment in the player above.

As the carrier’s long deployment wore on, controversy arose with reports of supply issues on board. Additionally, there were numerous reports of mental health challenges among the crew, including eight confirmed suicide attempts.

Mental health concerns grow after 8 suicide attempts during Lincoln deployment

On August 21, the ship began its journey back to its homeport after being relieved by the USS George Washington.

The Lincoln ported in Thailand and Guam before sailing back to California.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is expected to dock at Naval Air Station North Island at noon Thursday, with a press conference set for after the ship’s arrival.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will be at the port to welcome the crew.