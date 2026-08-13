Lawmakers demand answers on USS Lincoln conditions as reports emerge of sailors attempting to jump overboard

(CNN) — Several Democratic lawmakers are calling for answers after concerns were raised by families of sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln about the deteriorating living conditions and worsening mental health during the ship’s record-breaking deployment amid the war with Iran.

Since the Lincoln left its home port of San Diego last November, the aircraft carrier has been deployed for more than 250 days after being redirected to the Middle East to support US operations in the war with Iran, now entering its sixth month. With more than 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard, it has not made a port call in more than 200 days, setting a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea, according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

News outlets Stars and Stripes and the Navy Times reported this week that there had been multiple attempts by crew members to jump overboard, citing interviews with sailors and families of those on board who described the impacts of the lengthy deployment.

On Wednesday, Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut and a member of the Armed Services Committee, wrote to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Acting Secretary of the Navy to express “serious concern” about the increasing length of deployments and demand answers about living conditions aboard the carrier.

“There have been widespread reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns,” aboard the ship, he said in the letter, as well as “disruptions in the mail system, which have caused many care packages in route to the ship to be lost in transit for months.”

According to both media outlets, around 200 family members of Lincoln crew members voiced concerns over mental health and safety conditions to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao and other senior officials during town hall meetings last Thursday in San Diego.

During the town hall, a spouse tearfully told officials that she received a message that same day from her husband saying “he hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow,” Stars and Stripes reported, citing one of the attendees.

Among the other concerns raised were reports of a lack of supplies, food shortages, water contamination and mail system disruptions, according to MS NOW, which reviewed audio and video recordings of the meeting.

In one meeting, Vice Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander of Naval Surface Forces, acknowledged the strain on sailors and their families, according to MS NOW, telling families: “We hear you loud and clear (regarding) the impact this has on families, on service members and the long-term ability of us to stand, sustain our forces’ health.”

In a statement to CNN, the US Navy said, “We have not observed an increase in suicidal ideations or attempts aboard the ship. We take every service member’s well-being seriously and have religious, medical and mental health professionals available to assess and address concerns as they arise.”

CNN has reached out to the Department of Defense regarding the reports and Blumenthal’s letter.

Democratic Rep. Mike Levin of California referenced the meeting in a post on X Friday, saying families described “moldy showers, broken toilets, no hot water for weeks, meals that came down to half a cup of rice and two tortillas.”

“Sailors so worn down that, according to one family member, the ship’s own doctor warned they need to reach port soon or people are going to start losing their minds,” he wrote.

In its report released Tuesday, Stars and Stripes said its interviews with active-duty sailors and family members, as well as “dozens of public social media comments and posts” by crew, described sailors “struggling with exhaustion and declining morale, including reports of suicidal thoughts and at least one instance where a crew member was prevented from jumping overboard.”

The Navy Times also quoted the wife of one serviceman aboard the Lincoln who said her husband had tried to jump overboard during the current deployment.

“He’s scared,” Annabelle Loma told the Navy Times. “He thinks he’ll get a dishonorable discharge, and just because he was burnt out, his 13-year career is ruined, just like that. That’s not fair, that’s not right. That’s not what he should be worrying about right now.”

The Navy Times also spoke to the wife of another sailor who told her he had prevented a fellow sailor from jumping overboard in a separate incident.

In an interview with CNN, the journalist who wrote the Navy Times’ report, Natalie Oliverio, said Loma had not heard from Navy representatives in weeks and is “extremely worried and concerned about how her husband is actually doing.”

Oliverio said Loma faces the stresses of having a spouse deployed while raising their three little children, “so not being able to have answers or direction is really challenging right now for her especially.”

Massachusetts’ Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, described the reports as “horrific” in an interview with CNN’s Laura Coates and said his committee would be conducting an investigation.

“Sadly I’m not surprised. We have a president, a Commander-in-Chief, who’s made fun of troops for mental health issues. We have a secretary of defense who’s more focused on testosterone tests than actually keeping our troops alive,” he told CNN.

“It’s really hard to be excited about that mission (the war with Iran). There’s no one who believes in it right now, and that’s got to be one of the toughest tolls on our troops,” he said.

‘Tomorrow’s readiness crisis’

A July CNN poll found a record-high 73% of US adults say that President Donald Trump hasn’t paid enough attention to the country’s most important problems, and 67% think Trump’s decisions about military action in Iran have hurt the US.

Armen Kurdian, a retired US Navy Captain who served aboard the Lincoln, told a CNN affiliate in San Diego, “It’s not uncommon that a strike group experiences somebody wanting to jump overboard or somebody wanting to commit suicide during a deployment.”

“It doesn’t happen every day obviously, but it does happen. So the fact that it’s happening during this deployment is not surprising,” Kurdian said.

In his letter to the Pentagon, Blumenthal said he had “serious concerns about the increasing length of Carrier Strike Group deployments.”

“If the Administration intends to maintain a prolonged military campaign or an elevated carrier presence in the region, it must explain how it intends to ensure today’s operational requirements do not create tomorrow’s readiness crisis,” he wrote, referencing the possibility of additional US naval forces being deployed to the region.

Earlier this year, the USS Gerald R. Ford broke the record for the longest deployment for an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War – an extended deployment that challenged morale amid an intense few months of combat.

In March, a fire broke out in the ship’s laundry department, taking the crew 30 hours to put out. No sailors were injured, but roughly 600 lost access to their bunks due to the damage.

As CNN reported at the time, the Navy as a whole faces issues with sailor burnout, according to multiple sources familiar with internal Navy discussions about the issue. Navy aviation personnel, from pilots to maintainers, are leaving the service at a high rate, according to those sources.

Officials at Thursday’s meetings with Lincoln crew family members would not say when the carrier would return home, citing operational security, spouses told the Stars and Stripes.

“The men and women aboard the Lincoln have answered the call to serve their country,” Blumenthal wrote in his letter to the Pentagon.

“The Department owes them not only adequate supplies, maintenance, and support during this deployment.”

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

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