In a statement released Wednesday night, the University wrote:
"Tonight, Head Coach Lamont Smith resigned his position at the university. We appreciate Coach Smith’s contributions to Torero Athletics and to the men's basketball program since he joined us three years ago.
Coach Smith elevated the level of competitiveness of our program, recruited an outstanding group of student-athletes, and established a strong foundation for future success.
Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Athletics Bill McGillis will begin and lead an immediate national search for our next head coach.
This situation has been difficult for all concerned, and our prayers continue to remain with everyone. "