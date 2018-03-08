SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - University of San Diego's Lamont Smith has resigned from his position as head men's basketball coach, the University announced in a news release late Wednesday night.

"This situation has been difficult for all concerned, and our prayers continue to remain with everyone," the University wrote in the release.

Last month Smith was arrested in the Bay Area. Smith is accused of three domestic violence charges involving a woman at the team's hotel.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, telling police she was intimately involved with Smith.

In a statement released Wednesday night, the University wrote:

"Tonight, Head Coach Lamont Smith resigned his position at the university. We appreciate Coach Smith’s contributions to Torero Athletics and to the men's basketball program since he joined us three years ago.

Coach Smith elevated the level of competitiveness of our program, recruited an outstanding group of student-athletes, and established a strong foundation for future success.



Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Athletics Bill McGillis will begin and lead an immediate national search for our next head coach.



This situation has been difficult for all concerned, and our prayers continue to remain with everyone. "

