USD basketball coach Lamont Smith free during investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - USD head men’s basketball coach Lamont Smith is free Wednesday pending an investigation on domestic violence charges in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department released Smith's mugshot from Sunday's arrest. Smith was taken into custody at the Oakland airport just before the team was set to fly home from a game.

Smith is accused of three domestic violence charges involving a woman at the team's hotel late Saturday night. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The woman told police she and Smith, who is married with two children, were intimately involved.

The University of San Diego said the woman is not a student or employee at the school.

USD Assistant Coach Sam Scholl has been appointed head coach for the entire post-season.