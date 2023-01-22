UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal Gaslamp Quarter shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to Friday's fatal shooting on L Street in the Gaslamp Quarter.

According to the department's press release, officers arrested Dajon Shingleton at a residence in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in Spring Valley around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he was booked into the San Diego County Jail on one count of murder without incident.

"Detectives are continuing to work this case and it is an active investigation," SDPD says.

The victim has been identified; however, SDPD is holding off on releasing his name to the public until his family is notified about his death. Police say he is a 29-year-old Black man.

The shooting happened at 4:25 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of L Street in downtown San Diego. The victim, who suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Ave., according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:40 a.m.

SDPD believes the victim got into an argument with a group of people in the area, before the confrontation escalated into the shooting.

Part of the group fled the scene in a white Jeep SUV, while two other suspects ran away into a nearby multi-story parking garage.

Officers stopped a Jeep matching that description nearby, at 300 5th Ave., and detained two women and a man, but they were later released. Police also detained another man who was walking nearby and possibly part of the suspect group — he was released as well.

The area surrounding the shooting was closed for several hours Friday as police conducted their investigation. SDPD's SWAT unit was deployed to search for suspects at a nearby parking garage. Hours later, the unit gave the all clear, since the suspects weren't found and police determined there was no more threat to the general public, the press release says.

"Detectives worked throughout the day and evening and were able to identify the shooting suspect in this case," SDPD says.

If you have any additional information for police about this shooting, reach out to SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. You can also make a tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.



